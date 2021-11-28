GA Regional Commissions see a drop in unemployment rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said recently that 9 out of the 12 regional commissions in the state recorded a decrease in unemployment rates.

“We are continuing to see all-time low unemployment rates across the state along with job growth in all of our statistical areas,” Butler said in a press release. “The focus now is getting more Georgians into the workforce to fill these critical positions, particularly as we gear up for a strong holiday employment season.”

The labor force saw an increase in all GA regional commissions.

Employment was up in all GA regional commissions. In the Atlanta Regional Commission which includes, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties:

The October preliminary unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 2.5 percent o-t-m; the rate was 6.1 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 11,471 o-t-m and up 36,563 o-t-y, to 2,463,766.

The number of employed was up 14,771 o-t-m and up 123,532 o-t-y, to 2,402,514.

Initial claims were down 381 (-4%) o-t-m and down 85,222 (-89%) o-t-y, to 10,404.

Initial claims were down o-t-m in Administrative and Support Services and Trade, and down o-t-y in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services.

There were 73,373 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

In the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, which includes – Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties:

The October preliminary unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 2.1 percent o-t-m; the rate was 4.5 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,537 o-t-m and up 5,201 o-t-y, to 313,678.

The number of employed was up 1,744 o-t-m and up 12,554 o-t-y, to 307,021.

Initial claims were down 136 (-12%) o-t-m and down 8,919 (-90%) o-t-y, to 973.

Initial claims were down o-t-m in Administration and Support Services and Manufacturing, and down o-t-y in Trade and Accommodation and Food Services.

There were 7,307 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.