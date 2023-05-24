GBI investigating Covington police officer shot in head; suspect shot dead

Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

COVINGTON, Ga. (May 24, 2024)— The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting overnight incident that resulted in a Covington Police officer getting shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute at My Home & Suites Hotel on Alcovy Road in Covington. The incident reportedly began at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2023. The suspect in the shooting allegedly died in return fire from another responding officer.

According to a press release from the GBI, preliminary information indicates that when members of Covington Police Department responded to a report of a domestic dispute at the hotel, the first officer allegedly saw a man with a gun inside a room at the hotel. The man, later identified as Treyvorius Stodghill, 23, of Covington, allegedly exchanged gunfire with the officer and the officer was shot. A second officer arrived on the scene and saw Stodghill pointing a gun at the officer who was down. Stodghill was shot and killed by a Covington Police Officer during the incident.

The injured officer was taken to a trauma center for treatment. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Stodghill and conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

GBI reports this is the 40th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.