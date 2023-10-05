GDOT: nightly lane closures Oct. 8 – 11 for bridge rehab on US 129/SR 10 Loop in Clarke County

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor Massana Construction Company will conduct nightly one lane closures for bridge rehabilitation on US 129/SR 10 Loop over Commerce Rd/ SR 14/ 441 S from Sunday to Wednesday, Oct. 8 – 11 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The closures will be weather permitting.

The will impacts the SR 10 Loop over Commerce Road / SR14/ 441 S bridge and a speed reduction is necessary because equipment or workers are within 10 feet of a travels lane. Drivers are requested to drive slowly through work zones.

Delays are anticipated so if possible consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

