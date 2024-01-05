GDPS report that 24 people died on Georgia roads during the Christmas and New Year travel period



(ATLANTA, GA) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated 14 fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 24 deaths across Georgia during the 102-hour Christmas and 102-hour New Year’s holiday travel periods. There were 15 fatalities during Christmas and nine during New Year’s.



Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the Christmas holiday period which began Friday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, December 26, include the Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Police Department.



Between Friday, December 29, at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m., Cobb County Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and South Fulton Police Department reported fatalities during the New Year’s holiday period.



In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 589 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 332 injuries during the Christmas period. Over 305 traffic crashes were investigated during the New Year’s period resulting in approximately 156 injuries.



Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers completed the following traffic activity:



Christmas Holiday Period New Year’s Holiday Period Traffic Stops 15,717 16,967 DUI 312 413 Seatbelt 687 762 Speeding 4,494 5,144 Distracted Driving 381 468 Citations 8,232 9,295 Warnings 10,156 10,240

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.





2023 Christmas Holiday Traffic Count



Friday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m.

102-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11 (11 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 4 (4 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 15 (15 crashes investigated)

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total

Fatalities Troop A GSP Post 29 Paulding (2), Cherokee Co. SO 3 Troop B 0 Troop C GSP Post 48 Atlanta, Atlanta PD, Cobb Co. PD, DeKalb Co. PD 4 Troop D GSP Post 24-Newnan 1 Troop E GSP Post 25 Grovetown 2 Troop F GSP Post 20-Dublin 1 Troop G GSP Post 14 Colquitt, GSP Post 40 Albany 2 Troop H 0 Troop I GSP Post 11 Hinesville, Post 22 Waycross 2 TOTAL 15

2023-24 New Year’s Holiday Traffic Count



Friday, December 29, at 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.

102-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 3 (3 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 6 (6 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 9 (9 crashes investigated)



GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total

Fatalities Troop A 0 Troop B 0 Troop C Cobb Co. PD, DeKalb County PD (2), South Fulton PD 4 Troop D 0 Troop E GSP Post 25 Grovetown, Columbia Co. SO, Newton Co. SO 3 Troop F GSP Post 45 Statesboro 1 Troop G 0 Troop H 0 Troop I GSP Post 23-Brunswick 1 TOTAL 9

