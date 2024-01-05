GDPS report that 24 people died on Georgia roads during the Christmas and New Year travel period

(ATLANTA, GA) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated 14 fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated 10 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 24 deaths across Georgia during the 102-hour Christmas and 102-hour New Year’s holiday travel periods. There were 15 fatalities during Christmas and nine during New Year’s.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the Christmas holiday period which began Friday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, December 26, include the Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Police Department.
 
Between Friday, December 29, at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m., Cobb County Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and South Fulton Police Department reported fatalities during the New Year’s holiday period.
 
In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 589 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 332 injuries during the Christmas period. Over 305 traffic crashes were investigated during the New Year’s period resulting in approximately 156 injuries.
 
Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers completed the following traffic activity:
 

 Christmas Holiday PeriodNew Year’s Holiday Period
Traffic Stops15,71716,967
DUI312413
Seatbelt687762
Speeding4,4945,144
Distracted Driving381468
Citations8,2329,295
Warnings10,15610,240

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.


2023 Christmas Holiday Traffic Count

Friday, December 22, at 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m.
102-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in GeorgiaDeaths
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers11 (11 crashes investigated)
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies  4 (4 crashes investigated)
  
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period15 (15 crashes investigated)
GSP TroopsAgencies Reporting FatalitiesTotal
Fatalities
Troop AGSP Post 29 Paulding (2), Cherokee Co. SO3
Troop B 0
Troop CGSP Post 48 Atlanta, Atlanta PD, Cobb Co. PD, DeKalb Co. PD4
Troop DGSP Post 24-Newnan1
Troop EGSP Post 25 Grovetown2
Troop FGSP Post 20-Dublin1
Troop GGSP Post 14 Colquitt, GSP Post 40 Albany2
Troop H 0
Troop IGSP Post 11 Hinesville, Post 22 Waycross2
TOTAL 15

2023-24 New Year’s Holiday Traffic Count

Friday, December 29, at 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
102-Hour Holiday Period

Total Fatalities Reported in GeorgiaDeaths
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers(3 crashes investigated)
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies(6 crashes investigated)
  
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period(9 crashes investigated)
 
 		 
GSP TroopsAgencies Reporting FatalitiesTotal
Fatalities
Troop A 0
Troop B 0
Troop CCobb Co. PD, DeKalb County PD (2), South Fulton PD4
Troop D 0
Troop EGSP Post 25 Grovetown, Columbia Co. SO, Newton Co. SO3
Troop FGSP Post 45 Statesboro1
Troop G 0
Troop H 0
Troop IGSP Post 23-Brunswick1
TOTAL 9

