General Election looms in November

Mike Collins, Bill Cowsert and Brian Strickland are each heavy favorites to win their general election races in November but the trio hasn’t been taking anything for granted on the campaign trail.

Each was in Walton County recently as guest speakers at the September meeting of the Walton County Republican Party held at 1025 Church in Monroe.

Collins is looking to become the new 10th District congressman and while he may not have packed his bags for his new venture, it would probably be safe to do so. The makeup of the large 10th District has leaned heavily to the Republican side in recent years. The Jackson trucking executive faces Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green who, despite being her party’s nominee for the seat the last three elections, is a heavy underdog in the race.

Collins, who initially ran for the 10th District position in 2014, is seeking to replace fellow Republican Jody Hice who is leaving elected office at the end of the year following an unsuccessful bid for Secretary of State. Collins won an 8-candidate primary in May.

Collins has visited Walton County numerous times during the 2022 campaign.

Cowsert represents District 46 in the State Senate. He was unopposed in the May primary and will face Democrat Andrew Ferguson in November.

Brian Strickland serves District 17 in the State Senate. He easily won the GOP primary in May against challenger Brett Mauldin. Strickland will meet Democratic challenger Kacy D. Morgan for the general election.

Similar to Collins, Cowsert and Strickland are expected to win their general election races.

In addition to those contests, a full slate of statewide offices will be on the ballot Nov. 8.

The two races which have drawn national attention are the ones for governor and U.S. Senate.

Republican governor Brian Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch from four years ago. Polls in the race vary. One recent poll showed Abrams leading although most have shown Kemp in front. Libertarian Shane Hazel will also be on the ballot meaning a runoff is possible.

Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock faces a tough challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a high school and college football icon in Georgia. Walker, who helped lead the University of Georgia to the national championship in 1980 and who won the Heisman Trophy following the 1982 season, played professional football for years. He has been living in Texas but was recruited by former President Donald Trump to enter the race.

Walker played for Trump’s New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League in the 1980s and the two have remained close since that time.

Libertarian Chase Oliver, who has polled as high as 5% in some polls, could help push the race to a runoff.