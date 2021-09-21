Georgia DNR offers free 2-day hunter safety class in Monroe

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a free, two-day Hunter Education class in Monroe on Nov. 29 and 30. The class will run from 5 – 9 p.m. each day and will take place at Carver Middle School at 1095 Good Hope Road in Monroe. Participants must attend both days.

Anybody wishing to attend needs to register between now and 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Click or tap on this link for more information or email jason.harrison@