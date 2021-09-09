Georgia DOT announces daytime lane closures on SR120

Gwinnett County… Daytime Lane Closure on SR120/Duluth Hwy: Bridge Rehab

WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will be installing a single lane closure w/ flagging so bridge crews can install bridge beams.



WHEN: Nightly traffic shift will begin Thursday, September 9, 2021 through Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM and end at 2:00 PM.

WHERE: Gwinnett County, Duluth… SR120/Duluth Hwy over Singleton Creek; from Northmont Parkway to the Staunton Drive area.



ADVISORY: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app