Georgia DOT prepares for Hurricane Ian, offers safety tips

Editor’s Note: According to weather.com, there are no weather alerts or predictions of high winds in the local Walton County or Gwinnett County area at this time. There is currently a 44 % chance of rain showers, with winds up to 16 mph, on Friday and a 74 % chance of rain with winds under 10 mph on Saturday. The chance of rain on Sunday has dropped to 30 %.

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s trajectory and changes to predictions on how the storm will affect the state. Georgia DOT teams statewide have equipment loaded and crews are on alert, including immediate-response strike teams ready to respond should the storm turn into a severe weather event anywhere in the state.

Impacts are expected to begin as early as Thursday and last through Saturday with wind gusts expected to be 34 mph or more. Rain and downed trees and power lines are the primary concern for Georgia as of this morning.

To help ease potential congestion along evacuation routes, beginning Wednesday, September 28 Georgia DOT is halting all projects requiring lane closures along Interstates 16, 75 and 95 south of Atlanta, and all maintenance and utility projects. Additionally, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes will remain in the northbound direction beginning Wednesday, September 28 until the storm has moved through the area. Georgia’s Express Lanes system accepts the Florida SunPass and the North Carolina Quick Pass.

Welcome Centers and Rest Areas in South, Central and Coastal Georgia (Georgia DOT Districts 3, 4 and 5) will begin 24 hour operations on Wednesday, September 28.

As the storm makes its way through Georgia, crews will begin clean up efforts to ensure roads remain clear for emergency personnel use. For their safety, Georgia DOT crews monitor weather conditions at all times and will stop clean up efforts when sustained winds reach 39 mph. Work will resume once wind speeds die down.

Hurricane Safety Tips

As we prepare for Hurricane Ian to move through Georgia, motorists are reminded be cautious of strong winds, flooding, downed power lines and the potential for falling trees.



– Call 511 to report flash flooding, downed trees or other obstructions that impede travel on roadways or bridges- Do not drive around barricades that are in place for motorist safety or through standing water

– Residents should never clear tree limbs, downed trees or debris from roadways, live power lines could be tangled in debris and can cause injury or death; instead, wait for Georgia DOT and Georgia Power crews

– Motorists who must drive should always treat flashing red and non-operational signals as a four-way stop

For more hurricane safety tips, please visit our hurricane webpage.

For real-time road conditions, call 511 (www.511ga.org). For weather information, visit the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia (https://www.weather.gov/ffc/).