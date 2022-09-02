Georgia DOT reopens Jacks Creek Road with new bridge

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 2, 2022) – Walton County is celebrating the reopening of the Jacks Creek Bridge at Jacks Creek Road. The bridge, which was built 61 years ago, was showing signs of significant deterioration and the nearby bank was beginning to slump. The river control devices and embankment protection have been reconstructed with new riff raff and a brand-new bridge and water line replaced the old infrastructure.

The construction contract was awarded to E.R. Snell Construction last October with actual construction beginning in March 21, 2022. The entire roadway was closed for 5 months while the bridge was dismantled and carted away, and the new bridge and roadway built. The new bridge was constructed on the existing alignment and now has two 10-foot travel lanes, one in each direction, and four-foot shoulders with rural side ditches. The total length of the project is four-tenths of a mile. The bridge is now open to traffic.

