Georgia DOT reveals projects to enhance safety and mobility of SR 316

Department will replace signalized intersections with interchanges and bridges in Gwinnett, Barrow, Oconee

Click or tap on image above from Georgia DOT for comprehensive details of the projects

ATLANTA, GA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Transportation announced plans to develop a series of reconstruction projects to remove existing signalized intersections, address some stopped intersections and replace at-grade separations with interchanges along 35 miles of State Route (SR) 316 in Gwinnett, Barrow and Oconee counties. These improvements are based on crash data as well as current and future traffic congestion expected in northeastern Georgia.

Kemp made the announcement today during the 2021 Georgia Transportation Summit hosted by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia. Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. commented on the replacement of all signalized intersections on SR 316 with new interchanges or bridges.

“Once complete, these improvements will greatly increase safety and mobility for motorists traveling the corridor, McMurry noted in the press release.”

Click or tap here for comprehensive information about all these projects.

Gwinnett County is on track to become the most populous county in the region by 2050 with 1.48 million residents, according to an Atlanta Regional Commission study conducted in 2019. This will narrowly eclipse the population of Fulton County by that time. A potential population increase of 45,258 in by Barrow County is also expected by 2050 with the latest employment gains expected in health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical and construction.

At a total cost of almost $828 million, these projects are expected to begin by 2025 with expected completion dates sometime in 2028. The changes are expected to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of crashes on the newly upgraded freeway-style section of the heavily traveled corridor.

The section of SR 316 under consideration has more than 13 signalized, side-stopped or right-in – right-out yield intersections and seven at grade intersections from Hi-Hope Road in Gwinnett County to the Oconee Connector in Oconee County.

According to the press release, “Intersection-to-interchange projects like the ones proposed to increase safety benefits along the corridor typically see a 28% reduction in injury crashes and a 27% reduction in non-injury crashes. Additionally, with the proposed improvements it is likely the numbers would show a greater reduction along this corridor due to the current volumes and traffic speeds. According to current crash data, on average there have been a total of 408 property damage crashes and 151 injury crashes per year at 12 select intersection locations along SR 316.”

