Georgia DOT to Hold Virtual Industry Forum for State Route (SR) 316 Bundle 2 Design-Build Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced an Industry Forum will be held for the SR 316 Bundle 2 Design-Build project which includes SR 316 at Jimmy Daniell Road (P.I. No. 0013767), SR 316 at Virgil Langford Road (P.I. No. 0013768), and SR 316 at Oconee Connector (P.I. No. 0013769) in Oconee County.

The project will upgrade the existing at-grade intersections at SR 316 and Jimmy Daniell Road and Oconee Connector and construct a new SR 316 overpass on Virgil Langford Road. To accelerate the procurement, final design, and construction schedule, these projects have been bundled together and will be awarded under one contract to one Design-Build team.



The two interchange projects are part of the larger Georgia DOT SR 316 Reconstruction Projects’ series along SR 316 corridor from SR 20 in Gwinnett County to SR 10 in Oconee County that are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.



The industry forum will cover the scope, procurement schedule, and potential risks for the Design-Build projects. Additionally, the procurement team will host confidential one-on-one meetings, which will be held via protected and private Microsoft Teams link.WHEN: Friday, February 2, 2024Interested attendees are strongly encouraged to preregister for the Industry Forum. Registered attendees will be emailed an early access link to the presentation on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. EST.Within 24 hours (Friday, February 2, 2024), the prerecorded Industry Forum presentation will be posted to the Design-Build web page with the link to the presentation and a list of registered attendees, including contact information.One-on-one meetings will be held on February 5, and February 6, 2024.For additional information refer to the Public Notice Advertisement (PNA) located on the Georgia Procurement Registry (GPR).

WHERE: Online Prerecorded Presentation – Georgia DOT Design-Build

web page. Interested parties can preregister here.

MORE: More about Georgia DOT Design-Build projects can be found here: https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/pages/DesignBuild.aspx.

Georgia DOT plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike, and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation. Visit www.dot.ga.gov

