Georgia Regional Commissions see drop in July Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that all Regional Commissions recorded a drop in unemployment rates in July.

“This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” Butler said in a press release. “As employers have worked to fill positions with the most qualified people, job seekers have taken advantage of the wide range of employment opportunities with more benefits and flexibility than ever before.”

The labor force went down in all Regional Commissions. Employment was up in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Central Savannah River Regional Commission, and Three Rivers Regional Commission but claims rose in all Regional Commissions.

In the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, which includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties, the July preliminary unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 2.6 % over the month. The rate was 3.5 % a year ago.

The labor force was down 1,317 over the month and up 10,601 over the year, to 325,289.

The number of employed was down 93 over the month and up 12,951 over the year, to 316,744.

Initial claims were up 180 (16%) over the month and down 1,213 (-49%) over the year, to 1,283.

Initial claims were up over the month in Manufacturing and Administrative and Support Services, and down over the year in Trade and Administrative and Support Services.

There were 7,927 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

In the Atlanta Regional Commission, which includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties, the July preliminary unempllyment rate was down four-tenths to 2.8 % over the month. The rate was 4.2 % a year ago.

The labor force was down 9,094 over the month and up 177,662 over the year, to 2,648,665.

The number of employed was up 708 over the month and up 207,398 over the year, to 2,573,705.

Initial claims were up 74 (1%) over the month and down 14,797 (-57%) over the year, to 11,407.

Initial claims were up over the month in Administrative and Support Services and Professional, Scientific and Technical Services, and down over the year in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services.

There were 100,184 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.