Georgia Rep. Martinez joins with Rep. Mainor in bipartisan support for school voucher options

ATLANTA – Georgia Rep. Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) will join Rep. Mesha Mainor (D-Atlanta) Thursday at the state Capitol to show bipartisan for more school choice options. Mainor has called a press conference to discuss the growing support for school voucher legislation.

The press conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, in room 610 of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta. Families and students from across the metro Atlanta area have also been invited to participate in the press conference.

Georgia Rep. Reynaldo “Rey” Martinez (R-Loganville)

Mainor will discuss Senate Bill 233, the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act that was introduced during the 2023 legislative session. The bill aims to expand school voucher options for students at Georgia’s lowest-achieving schools. She will also address recent media coverage regarding her support for “parent choice” options. Mainor has taken a stand against her own party over their opposition to the bill, calling them out for not standing in support of “young black minds.”

Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor (D-Atlanta)

SB 233 was introduced in the Senate in 2023 but did not make it out of the House at the end of the last Legislative session. It was recommitted back to the Rules committee at the end of the 2023 General Assembly.