Georgia Southern announces local students on Spring 2021 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (07/23/2021)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Bannister of Loganville (30052)

Ryan Bonsall of Monroe (30655)

Brandon Breda of Monroe (30655)

Mercedez Dumas of Loganville (30052)

Preston George of Loganville (30052)

Regan Herrington of Monroe (30656)

Toraya Hughes of Loganville (30052)

Camille Johnson of Social Circle (30025)

Sydnie Lancaster of Loganville (30052)

Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)

James Martin of Monroe (30655)

Aidan Moon of Loganville (30052)

Jimmii Nguyen of Monroe (30655)

Tristen Perez of Loganville (30052)

Peyton Thompson of Social Circle (30025)

Genevieve Townsend of Loganville (30052)

Alejandro Vanga Guzman of Loganville (30052)

Riley Walker of Loganville (30052)

Dakota Walker of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Wempner of Loganville (30052)

Zebulon West-Groover of Social Circle (30025)

Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

