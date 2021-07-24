Georgia Southern University announces local students on Spring 2021 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (07/23/2021)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,370 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Baylee Bowers of Monroe (30655)

Xylacia Brown of Loganville (30052)

Denayt Daniel of Loganville (30052)

Joseph Davis of Loganville (30052)

Gabrielle Dieterich of Loganville (30052)

Dominique Evans of Loganville (30052)

Mekhi Havard of Loganville (30052)

Mackenzie Kurt of Monroe (30655)

Grayson Ray of Monroe (30656)

Blair Rector of Loganville (30052)

Olivia Roberts of Monroe (30656)

Deborah Ruiz of Loganville (30052)

Taylor Schrull of Monroe (30655)

Christopher Steele of Loganville (30052)

Sadie Walsh of Loganville (30052)

Brianna Wang of Loganville (30052)

Ansley White of Social Circle (30025)

Emily Zanieski of Monroe (30655)

