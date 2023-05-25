Georgia State University student Kadiatou Cisse, of Loganville, receives scholarship

ATLANTA, GA (05/24/2023)– Georgia State University student Kadiatou Cisse recently received the Leslie Cecilia Jackson Scholarship.

Cisse, of Loganville, is a Bachelor’s student in Computer Science in the College of Arts and Sciences.

The scholarship was created in memory of former psychology professor Leslie Cecelia Jackson.

The Leslie Cecelia Jackson Scholarship is awarded to students in good academic standing in the College who demonstrate financial need.

