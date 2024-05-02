Georgia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Program to hold virtual Industry Forum for developers and contractors

WHAT: The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced a virtual industry forum for the Georgia National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Program, Round 2 (PI # Various). The goal of this round (Round 2) of procurement is to deploy a network of electric vehicle charging stations along alternative fuel corridors that provide a convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable charging experience for all users.

WHEN: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Interested attendees are strongly encouraged to preregister for the industry forum. Registered attendees will be emailed an early access link to the presentation on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 8 a.m. EST

The prerecorded industry forum presentation will be posted to the Georgia DOT's Public-Private Partnership (P3) web page with the link to the presentation and a list of registered attendees, including contact information within 24 hours.

One-on-one meetings will be held between June 3 to June 7, 2024. To schedule a virtual, one-on-one meeting, send an email to georgianeviround2@dot.ga.gov prior to 11 a.m. on May 29, 2024.For additional information, refer to the Notice of Intent to Advertise (NOIA) located on the Georgia Procurement Registry (GPR).

WHERE: Online prerecorded presentation will be published on the Georgia DOT P3 web page. Interested parties can preregister for the virtual industry forum here.

MORE: More about Georgia DOT’s P3 projects and Georgia NEVI Deployment Plan can be found here:

https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/P3.aspx



