Georgia’s Regional Commissions see drop in Sept. 2023 unemployment rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that all of Georgia’s Regional Commissions reported a drop in September unemployment rates.

“Georgia reigns as the ultimate destination for business and economic opportunity,” Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in a press release. “However, with recent workforce reductions at Geico, Yellow Freight, and other companies throughout the state, we need to be cognizant of the financial pressures creating some instability within our existing business community. In today’s ever-shifting global market, we must remain vigilant and lead with innovation.”

The labor force rose in all areas, except the Coastal Georgia Regional Commission.

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes the counties of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton Counties.

The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 3.2 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.6 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 3,426 over-the-month and up 10,554 over-the-year, to 331,799, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 4,972 over-the-month and up 8,322 over-the-year, to 321,199, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 262 (-22%) over-the-month and down 24 (-3%) over-the-year, to 923.

Atlanta Regional Commission includes the counties of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale Counties.

The unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 3.4 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.7 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 19,763 over-the-month and up 79,336 over-the-year, to 2,703,502, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 26,798 over-the-month and up 57,673 over-the-year, to 2,610,428, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 2,858 (-23%) over-the-month and up 1,099 (13%) over-the-year, to 9,766.

