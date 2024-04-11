Girls Night Out Paint Party with Jennifer at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts April 12

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will host a Girl’s Night Out Paint Party with Jennifer Dominy is from 7 – 9 p.m. on Friday evening, April 12, 2024. Participants will not only have a fun couple of hours, but they get to take home their art piece, painted by their own hand. The project on Friday is flower basket.

Registration will close by the day before each class OR when the class fills. These classes fill quickly so be sure to register soon! ​​Click or tap on the image below to register. Hurry, registration for each class closes the day before or when seats are filled—these spots go fast!

Bring your favorite snack to share as we embark on a creative journey together. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned artist, you’ll enhance your skills while having a blast. Expect an evening filled with painting with acrylics, encouragement, lively conversation, and plenty of laughter. By the end of the night, you’ll leave with new friends and beautiful artwork. Let art unite us in this adults-only experience!

*Jennifer’s class typically convenes on the fourth Friday of every month. However, occasional scheduling conflicts may occur, like this week, so please consult the calendar for updates.

Adults only – fun girls’ night out!

SKILL LEVEL: ALL including beginners

Fee: $30 for members; $35 for non-members includes all supplies.

Class registration closes by 24 hours before class or when the class fills.

