Gold Star Electric is hiring a project manager and foremen

Gold Star Electric, located at 2262 US-78, Loganville, has an opening for a project manager as well as for foremen.
If you feel you qualify for any of these positions and are interested in applying you are asked to submit a resume to admin@goldstarelectric.com.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were submitted by Gold Star Electric on July 28, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Gold Star Electric is hiring a Project Manager
Up to $30 per hour depending on electrical experience
Clean MVR
Duties:
Detail Oriented, good communicator, good multi tasker, computer skills
Benefits:
- 2 weeks paid vacation
- Paid Holidays
- 401k
- IEC Member
Send resumes to: admin@goldstarelectric.com, 770-267-2000
Gold Star Electric is hiring foremen
Up to $30 per hour depending on experience
Truck w/ Clean MVR
Need to be able to run up to 5 people, order materials, schedule with the super, read prints.
Benefits:
- 2 weeks paid vacation
- Paid Holidays
- 401k
- IEC Member
Send resumes to: admin@goldstarelectric.com, 770-267-2000
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.