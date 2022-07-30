Gold Star Electric is hiring a project manager and foremen

Gold Star Electric, located at 2262 US-78, Loganville, has an opening for a project manager as well as for foremen.

If you feel you qualify for any of these positions and are interested in applying you are asked to submit a resume to admin@goldstarelectric.com.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were submitted by Gold Star Electric on July 28, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Gold Star Electric is hiring a Project Manager

Up to $30 per hour depending on electrical experience

Clean MVR

Duties:

Detail Oriented, good communicator, good multi tasker, computer skills

Benefits:

2 weeks paid vacation

Paid Holidays

401k

IEC Member

Send resumes to: admin@goldstarelectric.com, 770-267-2000

Gold Star Electric is hiring foremen

Up to $30 per hour depending on experience

Truck w/ Clean MVR

Need to be able to run up to 5 people, order materials, schedule with the super, read prints.

Benefits:

2 weeks paid vacation

Paid Holidays

401k

IEC Member

Send resumes to: admin@goldstarelectric.com, 770-267-2000