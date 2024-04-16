Good Hope Poppy Festival scheduled for May 18

Annual Coffee Run the following weekend on May 25

It’s spring and that is festival time in Walton County. So what better time for the Good Hope Poppy Festival. This year it is scheduled for Saturday, May 18th from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. – rain or shine.

The Good Hope Poppy Festival provides a fun day for residents and friends in downtown Good Hope, Georgia. It honors the Poppy Lady, Moina Michael, born in Good Hope in 1869. Moina MIchael used the red corn poppy as a symbol to honor and raise funds for fallen WWI veterans.

Click or tap on this link for more information about this year’s festival.

Annual Coffee Run

This year, the annual Coffee Run will take place the following Saturday, May 25, 2024, Memorial Day weekend. Race Day Registration and T-shirt pickup is at 6:30 a.m, 7:30 a.m. Coffee Run begins and the Awards Ceremony follows at 8:30 a.m. All ages are welcome (Under 18 with guardian). The cost for the run is $ 30 if registered by 5/18/24 to receive a t-shirt and $ 35 after 05/18 and through race day – NO t-shirt.

AWARDS: Overall Male and Female, Masters Male and Female, GrandMasters Male and Female 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in standard 10-year age groups 10 and under through 80 and over.

5K and Fun Run will start at Good Hope Fire Station 7 at 2077 Nunnally Shoals Road. Classic Race Services is providing their race services. You need to register through https://runsignup.com/goodhopecoffeerun5k

A Virtual Option is available. Just sign up for the 5K, select your course, run your distance and then let us know your time. Virtual runners must register by 05/18 to receive a t-shirt. There will be a $5 mailing fee to mail the shirt.

The Coffee Run is about bringing people together and to give you a memorable, healthy, and fun experience. Proceeds benefit Good Hope Together, Inc., a 501(c)(3) community development nonprofit, whose home base will be Good Hope’s 27th Coffee House.

REGISTER ONLINE https://runsignup.com/goodhopecoffeerun5k

