Goodbye Summer, welcome Fall… and fall festivals

Thursday is the last official day of summer 2022, at least until sundown. At 9.03 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Autumn Equinox 2022 officially ushers in the fall. And, according to Weather.com, we will notice the difference.

Thursday is forecast to be a bright, sunny day with temperatures expected to reach into the 90s as we get our last taste of summer. But by early Friday morning, fall will have firmly established itself. We can expect wake up to a cool 58 degrees and we’re not even expected to get up into the 80s the rest of the day. A comfortable 77 degrees is the forecast high.

Not only can we expect more cool, comfortable fall weather, but it also is the season of fall festivals! These are some of the ones we can look forward to.

Social Circle Friendship Festival – downtown Social Circle – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Monroe Fall Festival – downtown Monroe – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Walnut Grove Park Market Faith & Blue Festival – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Loganville Autumn Fest – downtown Loganville – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

If you have a local Walton County church, civic group or organization festival planned that you would like share with the community, please email the information to sharon@waltonliving.com.