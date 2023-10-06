Gov. Kemp extends Gas Tax suspension until Nov. 11

Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced an extension of the Gas Tax suspension until Nov. 11, 2023. He said that he has signed an executive order “extending the State of Emergency as a result of ongoing high inflation and uncertain economic conditions caused by the irresponsible policies coming out of Washington, D.C.”

This renewal continues the suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel that was initiated last month. As a result of the executive order, the State of Emergency – and therefore the gas tax suspension – will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 11, 2023. You can read Executive Order 10.06.23.01 extending the State of Emergency allowing for this suspension here.

“We’re taking action at the state level to deliver relief to hardworking Georgians fighting through Bidenflation, soaring interest rates, and sky-high prices due to Bidenomics,” Kemp said in a press release. “Our state’s average gas price is now roughly 40 cents less than it was last month. With our partners in the General Assembly, we’ll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Speaker Jon Burns offered their support for the Governor’s actions.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.18, one of the lowest in the country.

From https://gasprices.aaa.com/

