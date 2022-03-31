Governor’s Honors Program 2022 Finalist and Alternate from Walton County Schools named

Julia.Madsen

(Monroe, Ga.) — Loganville High School’s Julia Madsen has been named a Finalist in Mathematics for the Governor’s Honors Program (GHP), a residential summer program for gifted and talented rising high school juniors and seniors. In addition, Sarah Thomas of Walnut Grove High School has been named an Alternate in Engineering.



“I want to congratulate Julia and Sarah for being selected as part of the Governor’s Honors Program,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “We are extremely proud of their achievements and know they will represent us well at the state level as they expand their knowledge outside the traditional classroom.”

Sarah.Thomas

A function of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, GHP is a highly competitive summer program that takes place at Berry College. Students selected to participate explore topics not usually found in the typical high school classroom within their major area of nomination. The content is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts and performances.

