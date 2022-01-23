Grand Opening of Publix at Monroe Pavilion scheduled for Feb. 2

February 2nd is a big day in Monroe. Yes, it is Groundhog Day, but that’s not the reason. After years of waiting for a Publix to open closer to home than Loganville or Bethlehem, the one in Monroe Pavilion at 900 Pavilion Parkway (off Charlotte Rowell Blvd or North Broad St.) will have its grand opening on Feb. 2, 2022.

According to Monroe Mayor John Howard, the grocery store has its CO and can now officially open. It is in the process of stocking up on inventory.

The community has known since the summer of 2019 that it would indeed be a Publix that would eventually be coming to Monroe, but it has been on the wish list of many since long before that. Well, now that long-time wish is just 10 or so days away from finally being realized.

Other stores that will soon be joining Publix in opening to the public include Ross, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Five Below, Planet Smoothie, Huey Magoo’s, Planet Fitness and Petsense.