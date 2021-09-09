Grand Re-Opening of Denton Hall at Grace Monroe Church on Sunday, Sept. 12

Contributed photo

“Pursuing God’s Heart for the Restoration of All Things,” was the vision that launched Grace Monroe Church 11 years ago when it was planted in the Monroe Cotton Mills. That same heartbeat continues to move the church forward today as it proudly announces the grand opening this week of the newly restored Denton Hall as part of its renovation of the historic Monroe school campus at the corner of Bold Springs Avenue and N. Madison.

The former elementary school, which had originally been Monroe High School, sat empty and neglected for almost a decade after Monroe Elementary moved to its new location behind MAHS in 2008. While many ideas and plans were discussed by the community, and even brought before Monroe’s City Council, nothing had come to fruition and the property remained a blight on that side of town until it was purchased in 2017 by the church.

Denton Hall, the historic granite gym that holds a special place in the hearts of many Monroe residents, was restored from its dilapidated state to become the center of Grace life – a 450 seat worship auditorium and community center. Built in 1932 by the volunteer labor of Monroe High School students, parents, and staff, Denton Hall was named after the young visionary principal, John Denton, whose creative initiative launched the project and inspired the community to invest in the next generation.

In addition, the old classroom building has been renovated into a neighborhood coffee shop, Bold Springs Coffee, and a licensed preschool, Little Oaks, serving the community throughout the week. It also serves as the church’s GraceKidz space for children up to 5th grade. The “new” gym (opened in 1996 when Denton Hall began to fall into disrepair) will serve as the student discipleship center focused on middle and high school students, and can also host community events.

“I want there to be life here 24/7,” Krawczyk said. “I think one of the biggest wastes of Kingdom resources is to build church buildings that sit empty the majority of the time. This property served this community and invested in the next generation for decades, and our vision from the beginning has been that it would feel like part of the neighborhood again.”

The grand opening week will begin with a ribbon cutting by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 9th at 10:30am, immediately followed by the monthly Chamber luncheon being hosted in Denton Hall at 12:00pm.

On Saturday, September 11th, from 2-6pm, Grace Monroe will be partnering with Walton Empowers and Ridgeview Institute to hold the First Annual Community Block Party on the lawn of the church, highlighting September’s Recovery Awareness Month along with Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. There will be food trucks, games, therapy horses, and touch a truck for the kids (PD, EMS, Fire).

Sunday, September 12th will begin with an outdoor worship and prayer gathering in the church’s courtyard at 10:00am. The festivities will culminate with a Grand Opening Worship Celebration on Sunday evening at 5:00pm, beginning with a community cookout by Smokey Gringo’s and Mookie Moo’s. Guests will then move inside Denton Hall for a dedication service with special guests Aaron Keyes and Andje Yassa.

RSVP online at mymonroe.gfc.tv or call the church office at 678.710.2334.

Every Sunday, Grace Monroe Church has worship services at 9 and 10:45am as well as online at www.GraceForMonroe.com.

For more information about Little Oaks Preschool go to www.littleoakspreschool.net

For more information about Bold Springs Coffee go www.facebook.com/boldspringscoffee

Monroe, GA, September 12, 2021, 6pm (cookout at 5pm)

315 N. Madison Ave. Monroe, GA 30655

www.GraceForMonroe.com