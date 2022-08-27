Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, has been named to the BJU Bruins golf team roster for upcoming season

GREENVILLE, SC (08/26/2022)– Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, has been named to the BJU Bruins golf team’s roster for the 2022-23 season. Bagwell is a Senior majoring in Business Administration at BJU.

The Bruins men’s golf team is ready to begin their 10th season as an intercollegiate program. They come into the season after finishing fifth overall at the NCCAA National Tournament last fall. Grant Bagwell became just the second player in program history to earn All-American honors as the Bruins look to build off that momentum going into this season.

“We certainly have our sights high again this season,” Bruins Head Men’s Golf Coach Dr. Denny Scott said. “We are returning a core group of guys who have good tournament experience and we hope to be able to accomplish our goals both individually and as a team. We’re excited to get started.”

This fall, the Bruins hope to take the next step towards their first national title. The Bruins will compete in six events over the course of the fall season including opening the regular season at the Maryville College Intercollegiate Invitational September 19-20.

The team will then have the opportunity to defend their 2021 region championship on September 27 as the Bruins compete in the NCCAA South Region Championship at Cobb’s Glen Country Club in Anderson, South Carolina.

The Bruins open the season on August 29 as the team competes in a four-ball exhibition at Columbia International University in Columbia, South Carolina.

