Grant Bagwell, of Monroe, named to BJU Bruins men’s golf team

GREENVILLE, SC (08/24/2021)– The Bruins men’s golf team is excited for the upcoming year as the team released their 2021 fall season schedule. This season, the Bruins will open their fall schedule at the NCCAA South Region Championship September 16-17, in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Grant Bagwell, a resident of Monroe, has been named to the team’s roster for the 2021-2022 season. Bagwell is a Junior majoring in Business Administration at BJU.

“Our fall schedule has some similarities to our past fall seasons, but there are also a few significant differences,” Bruins Head Men’s Golf Coach Denny Scott said. “With our regional tournament being hosted earlier, we are going to have to hit the ground running in the preseason to be able to hit our peak stride at regionals. I believe with the core group of returners we have and the solid freshman recruit class coming in, we’ll be ready to face the challenge.”

The Bruins battled through a tough fall schedule last season and dealt with many of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite finishing third overall at the regional tournament, the Bruins were awarded an at-large bid to compete at nationals. The team made the most of that opportunity as they posted their best-ever team finish at the national tournament placing 4th among the 8 teams competing.

The Bruins were able to carry over some of that momentum into the spring season as the team competed in seven tournaments and had several strong individual performances. The Bruins graduated two seniors from the program last season, but the team returns a strong lineup as they look to contend for the NCCAA South Region Championship this fall.

“One of our goals for the fall is to be able to return to nationals,” Coach Scott said. “I anticipate we will have more depth in this fall roster than we have ever had and we’re excited about this team and what they can accomplish.”

The Bruins will kick off the season August 30-31 as the team competes in a four-ball exhibition in Columbia, South Carolina. After regionals, the Bruins will host the Bruins Golf Classic September 27-28 in their lone home event of the fall season. The Bruins have seen good success at their home tournament and look for that to continue this season.

The team will also compete in the Piedmont College Fall Invitational October 11-12 in Clarkesville, Georgia. The Bruins have seen success at this tournament in the past as the team finished runner-up in 2016.

In November, the Bruins will wrap up the fall season at the Eagle Invitational in Cohutta, Georgia. The team won this tournament in back-to-back years (2016-17) and looks to regain their success at Nob North Golf Course November 1-2.

