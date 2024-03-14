GSP advise motorist not to push their luck drinking and driving during St. Patrick’s Day weekend



(ATLANTA) – State Troopers are urging motorists to prioritize safety and avoid drinking and driving during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and spring break season. More people on the road mean a higher risk of serious accidents, especially with thousands of students traveling to spring break destinations.



Colonel Billy Hitchens said in a press release, “Holidays and vacations should be enjoyed without a knock at the door by an Officer or Trooper notifying you that a loved one has been seriously injured or killed in a traffic crash.”

To reduce fatalities and crashes, Troopers will be on patrol to enforce the most common factors that cause accidents, such as impaired driving, distracted driving, excessive speed, and lack of seatbelt use.



All motorists are advised to follow safety tips during their travels but in case of an emergency, they can dial *GSP (*477) for assistance.



Tips for safe travel:

–Do not drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, ride-share service, friend or family member to get you home safely.

–Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. Also, properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height.

–Observe the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

–Observe all traffic laws and signals. Traffic laws and signals exist for your safety; failure to obey them can result in crashes that may seriously injure you or others.

–Show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads. Be mindful of your fellow motorists, especially the most vulnerable, pedestrians and cyclists.

–Do not drive distracted. Refrain from performing any activity that may take your focus off the road, such as texting while driving. On July 1, 2018, the Hands-Free Georgia Act became effective. It prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. A link to the complete law can be found on the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website at www.gahighwaysafety.org.

