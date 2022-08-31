GWA junior earns Hice Headliner Award for growing vegetables to donate to the needy

George Walton Academy junior Jordan Smothers received Hice Headliner Award from Congressman Jody Hice. Contributed photo

Monroe, GA – On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented the Hice Headliner Award to Jordan Smothers, an 11th-grade student at George Walton Academy who grows organic vegetables and donates them to people in need. During the meeting, Hice also presented him with the Congressional Award program’s gold, silver, and bronze medals, the United States Congress’ highest honor for youth civilians.

“Jordan is an amazing young man,” Hice said in a press release. “I first met him and his award-winning watermelons in 2018 and again the following year when he placed first in the Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with his whopping 135-pound melon. During the pandemic, he put his gardening skills to use to grow and deliver fresh produce to seniors and residents in quarantine. Not only am I honored to present him with the bronze, silver, and gold Congressional medals, but also to present him with this month’s Hice Headliner Award. I am thankful for young agriculture entrepreneurs, like Jordan, who use their talents to serve our community.”

“Service is contagious,” Jordan said. “During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, when everyone’s life was turned upside down, my life was focused on service to others, personal development, and physical fitness. I am a more grounded person because of this. I do not live in fear – rather, I choose to embrace the challenges of life.”

To nominate an individual who is making a positive impact in your community, send an email to Madeline.Shank@mail.house.gov.