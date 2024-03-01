Gwinnett Affordable Housing Development hopes to provide almost 1,000 affordable units

Officials report project has reached significant milestones

During a presentation to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 20, Housing and Community Development Division Director Matthew Elder highlighted several significant milestones for the Affordable Housing Development Fund. The funding, backed by $18 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, aims to support projects providing affordable housing units for households at or below 65 percent of area median income.

In August 2023, the County announced the Affordable Housing Notice of Funding Availability receiving 26 proposals by October 23, requesting more than $74 million in funding. After a comprehensive review, 12 projects were recommended for a total of $18 million in funding. These projects will develop a total of 999 housing units, with 780 units designated as affordable housing and 219 market-rate units. Notably, 122 of these units will be for homeownership, while 877 will be for rental

