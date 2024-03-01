Gwinnett citizens invited to sign up for the Citizens Fire Academy

Applicants have until March 8 to sign up

Here’s your chance to get a firsthand look at saving lives and protecting property with Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services!

Online applications for the next Citizens Fire Academy are now being accepted until March 8. The nine-week program offers a behind-the-scenes look at department operations and specialty teams like Swiftwater Rescue, Technical Rescue, Hazardous Materials, and Mass Casualty response.

English and Spanish-speaking instructors will lead the classes, which begin April 11 and meet every Thursday at 6:00pm. The average class lasts three hours. For more information, call the Fire Education section at 678.518.4845 or send an email to FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

