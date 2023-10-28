Gwinnett Corrections to host a career fair for correctional officer and senior officer posts

New correctional officers will receive a $4,300 hiring incentive

Gwinnett Corrections will host a career fair to fill several openings for Correctional Officer and Correctional Officer Senior positions. Applicants will have a chance to complete the first of two phases of the hiring process, and conditional offers of employment may be given to candidates during this event.

The career fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 am to 3 pm at the Comprehensive Correctional Complex located at 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.

To participate in the career fair, please apply online prior to attending the event at GwinnettCounty.com/CorrectionsCareerFair. New Correctional Officer hires will receive a $4,300 hiring incentive. New Correctional Officer Senior hires with POST Certification and a year of Georgia Department of Corrections experience will receive a $4,700 hiring incentive

