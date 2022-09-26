Gwinnett County 12th Annual Public Safety Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 1

Gwinnett residents are invited to interact with public safety personnel in a non-emergency environment. Gwinnett Police and Fire and Emergency Services will partner to hold the 12th annual Public Safety Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at Coolray Field.

The event will celebrate public safety’s relationship with the community with giveaways, demonstrations, displays, touch-a-truck with SWAT vehicles, fire trucks, and other specialized vehicles, and more. For more information, please contact the Gwinnett Police Crime Prevention Unit at 770.513.5119.

Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.