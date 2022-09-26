Gwinnett County invites community to celebrate Hispanic Latino Heritage Month on Oct. 4

Gwinnett County is inviting the community to the annual Hispanic Latino Heritage Month celebration Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:15 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville!

This year’s theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger County,” will be celebrated with food, performances, and remarks from the Board of Commissioners and historian Dr. Iliana Yamileth Rodriguez.

Residents are also invited to visit the Hispanic Latino Heritage Month observance display at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center through Oct. 15.

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.