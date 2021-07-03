Gwinnett County man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 2, 2021) – Gwinnett County Police Officers arrested a male on July 1 after he pointed a laser at a police helicopter flying in the area of Twin Brook Way. The police helicopter was surveilling the local area shortly after 10 p.m. when a green laser was pointed at the cockpit area of the aircraft.

The pilot of the helicopter was able to guide officers to the location where the person was pointing the laser. When officers arrived, they met with Theodore Rowe, who initially denied pointing the laser at the aircraft. When Rowe was confronted with the fact that he was on video pointing the laser, he admitted to officers that he pointed the laser at the helicopter.

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department – Theodore Rowe

Rowe was arrested for using a laser against an aircraft. The case will also be referred to the FAA to be presented to the US Attorney’s Office for possible federal prosecution.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous as it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with the equipment on board,” Hideshi Valle, Gwinnett County Public Information Officer said in a press release. “The police department wants the general public to know that this is illegal, criminal in nature but most important unsafe.”

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.