Gwinnett County new Elizabeth H. Williams Library opens in the Grove at Towne Center

County leaders joined the Gwinnett County Public Li­brary Board of Trustees and Snellville officials to open the new Elizabeth H. Williams Library branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library in the Grove at Towne Center in Snellville in September. The new facility will replace the existing branch on Lenora Church Road. The library occupies the first floor of the 44,000-square-foot, two-story building, while the second floor houses the City of Snellville Business Center.

The branch also offers children, teen, and adult areas, 30 computer workstations, and a multipurpose room. The County’s $10.2 million contribution to the project was funded by the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program, known as SPLOST

