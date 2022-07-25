Gwinnett County PD seek public’s help in identifying suspect in sexual battery incidents

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 25, 2022) – Gwinnett Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who has allegedly exposed himself and committed acts of sexual battery on multiple victims in different locations around Gwinnett County. He is also the suspect in similar instances in Dawson County and other jurisdictions. He is described as a white male, about 5’8 ft and 5’10 ft in, between 175-200 lbs. with small, decayed teeth.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, “on March 17, 2022, the male entered Clothes Mentor (3310 Buford Drive in Bufford). The victim stated they assisted the suspect in the store when the male rubbed his body on them while exposing his private parts. It is unknown if the white male left on foot or in a vehicle after leaving the store.”

A similar incident happened on July 6 in the Vans store in the Mall of Georgia (3333 Buford Drive in Buford). The suspect allegedly rubbed his body on the victim and exposed his private parts. When the victim alerted co-workers, he fled on foot into the mall.

Witnesses are asked to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-0025050, 22-0055106