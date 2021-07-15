Gwinnett County Police appoint Community Outreach Manager

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 12, 2021) – It’s a new team with a new hire. Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West recently appointed Rachael Warnsley as Outreach Manager for the department’s Community Affairs Section.

Warnsley is the first civilian to join the community outreach team led by Major Michelle Anglin with the aim to strengthen positive relationships and trust by fostering police/community communication, interaction, transparency and mutual respect.

“We have the unique opportunity to be a beacon for the nation, demonstrating how an inclusive community empowered by diversity trusts local police to promote justice and equitable treatment to all residents,” said Warnsley.

Warnsley brings more than 16 years of community outreach experience connecting diverse populations for civic engagement. In her most recent role as Senior Director of Development & Engagement at United Way of Greater Atlanta, she worked closely with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office to implement the Gwinnett Reentry Intervention Program, designed to reduce recidivism among individuals exiting jail to successfully transition back into society. Warnsley was also on the team responsible for creating HomeFirst Gwinnett in partnership with the Gwinnett Board of Commissioners and the Primerica Foundation to end homelessness. She said that she is looking forward to working with stakeholders like the Gwinnett Police Citizens Advisory Board, Gwinnett Police Foundation, and the many local and regional nonprofit, faith-based, business, and government leaders in our vibrantly connected community.

Warnsley was specially selected to join the Community Affairs Section because of her long history of leadership and her ability to build genuine relationships that translate to positive community change. She was recognized by Brookwood High School as the 2020 Upstander Citizen of the Year—upstanders combat injustice, promote goodwill, and galvanize peers into action. Warnsley is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett; Sugarloaf Rotary member; serves on the board of Phoenix High School at Sugarloaf Mills; and is active in Gwinnett County Schools Community Mentoring Program. Rachael earned her bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Baruch College as a National Urban Fellow. She currently lives in Lawrenceville with her husband and two daughters.