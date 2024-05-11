Gwinnett County propose airport transit for local residents

Watch the latest video with Ryan the Transit Guy to learn more about the proposed airport ride to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport!

The proposed airport ride in Gwinnett’s new Transit Plan would operate up to seven days a week with shuttles coming every hour. In the Atlanta region, more than 10,000 Gwinnett residents travel to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport every day for work or travel. This service would allow residents in Gwinnett — either those who work at the airport or are traveling for work or leisure — to have a convenient, affordable, and timely connection to the world’s busiest airport. Learn more at GwinnettCounty.com/YourRide

