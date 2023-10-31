Gwinnett County residents can recycle items at the Fairgrounds on Nov. 4

Event is for America Recycles Day
Have some hard-to-recycle items? Rain or shine, you can bring them to America Recycles Day on Saturday, November 4 from 9:00am to noon at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.
Volunteers will remove items placed in disposable containers from the trunk or back seat of your vehicle. Recycling electronics is free except for projection/console TVs ($35), flat screen TVs/computer monitors ($15), and printers ($5).
For a full list of acceptable items, visit GCSolidWaste.com or call 770.822.7141.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.