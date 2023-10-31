Gwinnett County residents can recycle items at the Fairgrounds on Nov. 4

Event is for America Recycles Day

Have some hard-to-recycle items? Rain or shine, you can bring them to America Recycles Day on Satur­day, November 4 from 9:00am to noon at the Gwin­nett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

Volunteers will remove items placed in disposable containers from the trunk or back seat of your vehicle. Recycling electronics is free except for projection/console TVs ($35), flat screen TVs/computer monitors ($15), and printers ($5).

For a full list of acceptable items, visit GCSolidWaste.com or call 770.822.7141.

