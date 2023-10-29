Gwinnett County to host inaugural Stand Down event for veterans on Saturday, Nov. 4

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, alongside local, state, and federal partners, will host the County’s inaugural Stand Down event for local veterans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This free event will take place at the Gwinnett Veteran and Family Services Center located at 567 Swanson Drive in Lawrenceville. Registration is encouraged at GwinnettCounty.com/VeteransStandDown.

For veterans and their families who need transportation, shuttles will run from the OneStop Norcross and the Lawrenceville Senior Center to the event location from 9:30am to 2:30pm

