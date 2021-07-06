Gwinnett County woman sentenced to prison for illegally giving guns purchased in Loganville to New York gang members

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. out of New York announced last week that Brittany Hutcherson, 30, of Lawrenceville, GA, convicted of transferring firearms to an out-of-state resident, was sentenced to serve six months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

“Though theirs may not be the finger that pulls the trigger, straw purchasers, such as this defendant, help to put guns in the hands of criminals who use them for bad purposes,” Kennedy said in a press release. “As such, they are deserving of federal criminal prosecution and being locked up in federal prison right alongside those trigger pullers who they helped to arm.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan E. Leydecker, handling the case said that on April 22, 2016, the Gwinnett County woman purchased four firearms from Deaton’s Gun Shop, Inc. in Loganville. Between April 22 and July 17, 2016, she gave two of the firearms to an individual living in New York State who was a member of the BFL/CBL gang. The defendant knew the individual was a member of the gang and knew it would be unlawful for that individual to possess a firearm in New York State. The illegal transfer was discovered after one of the firearms was found on July 17, 2016, by Cheektowaga Police Officers in the trunk of a vehicle driven by Larell Watkins at a traffic stop. Watkins was subsequently convicted for his role in the criminal activities of the BFL/CBL gang. Another of the firearms was recovered by Buffalo Police on July 29, 2016, from Maurice Rice, another convicted CBL/BFL gang member.

The sentencing of Hutcherson is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.