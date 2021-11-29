Gwinnett hosting various career fairs Dec. 4/5, 8, and 11 in Law Enforcement, Planning and IT

Gwinnett County is hosting several job fairs in the next two weeks. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information on each.

**Gwinnett County Local Communications Officer December Hiring Event** Gwinnett County, GA Full-Time Merit – $38,711.00 Annually Category: Public Safety / 911 Telecommunications Department: Police Department Saturday, December 4th & Sunday, December 5th, 2021 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Appointment Highly Recommended @ Gwinnett County Police Training Center 854 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 This is a special opportunity to complete the entire first phase of the two-phase hiring process. Conditional job offers may be given during this event. Those attending will complete: an orientation, CritiCall (data entry) testing, and an oral interview. The entire process typically takes three to four hours. It is suggested that you bring water and a snack, or any other items that you may need.

**Gwinnett County Local Police Officer December Hiring Event** Gwinnett County, GA Full-Time Merit – See Position Description Category: Public Safety / Law Enforcement Department: Police Department Saturday, December 4th & Sunday, December 5th, 2021 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Appointment Highly Recommended @ Gwinnett County Police Training Center 854 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045 This is a special opportunity to complete the entire first phase of the two phase hiring process. Conditional job offers may be given during this event. Those attending will complete some or all of the following: physical ability test (obstacle course comprised of 9 interspersed individual tasks), an orientation, more detailed application, credit check, and an oral interview. The entire process typically takes two to three hours.

**Planning and Development Job Fair**

Gwinnett County, GA Full-Time Merit Category: Code Enforcement / Planning and Development Department: Department of Planning and Development Planning and Development Job Fair Wednesday, December 8, 2021 5:00pm – 7:30pm Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Second Floor 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA, 30046 Attendees will be able to discuss career opportunities with Planning and Development staff. Qualified applicants may interview for posted positions during this event! Applicants interested in attending the event should apply using the links below. Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule preliminary interviews on-site on a first come, first served basis. Interested parties may attend the event without applying but should expect longer wait times. Please plan to stay on site for the entire event.

**Information Technology Services Hiring Event** Gwinnett County, GA Full-Time Merit Category: IT and Computers Department: Department of Information Technology Services Information Technology Services Hiring Event Saturday, December 11, 2021 10:00am – 3:00pm Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center 2nd Floor 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA Attendees will be able to discuss career opportunities with IT Services staff. Qualified applicants may interview for open positions and, possibly, have a conditional job offer extended during this event! Applicants interested in attending the event should apply using the links below. Qualified candidates will be contacted to schedule interviews on-site on a first come, first served basis. Interested parties may attend the event without applying but should expect longer wait times. Click or tap on this link for information on positions available and for online application process for each.

