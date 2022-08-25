Gwinnett invites residents to find your new best friend for free during Clear the Shelters adoptions

Attend the fun celebration event and you can take a pet home that same day

For the fifth year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets during its Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Residents are invited to join the Clear the Shelter celebration this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for free pet adoptions, music, pet vendors, face painting, and more.

During August, all adoptions are free and adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Most pets can go home the same day as adoption.

Those interested in adoption can find available pets on Facebook @GwinnettAnimalShelter or visit GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com and complete the application before going to the shelter for a meet and greet. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.