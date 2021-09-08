Gwinnett PD Seek help identifying driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run

(Lawrenceville, Ga., September 7, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify the driver of a white work van who hit a pedestrian and then left the scene.



“On September 5, 2021, Officers responded to a ‘hit and run’ call on Lawrenceville Highway and Fernview Drive. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Gabriel Perez Ortiz (32 year old male from Norcross, Ga) was hit by a white van, while crossing the intersection, trying to walk to 3385 Lawrenceville Hwy. The white van then left the scene and Gabriel died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident,” Gwinnett County Police Department reported in a press release.

There is no suspect description but witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.