Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying suspect in jewelry theft

$500 + worth of jewelry taken from the Jewelry Box Outlet on Sugarloaf Parkway

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 30, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a male who stole a bracelet and necklace valued over $500 dollars from the Jewelry Box Outlet.

On June 26, 2021 officers responded to a theft by taken call at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville. The male is described to be a Hispanic male, between 16-20 years of age, ranging between 180-200 lbs. (average build), approximately 5’8 to 6’00 in height, with black hair.

The male spoke with the manager under the pretext of shopping for jewelry. The manager showed him a silver bracelet with stones and silver chain necklace. The male grabbed the jewelry and ran out the store without purchasing the items.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.