Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in identifying armed robber who followed victim from gas station and stole $9,000

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 27, 2021) – Gwinnett Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim who followed a victim from a Peachtree Corner’s gas station and allegedly robbed the victim of more than $9,000 at gunpoint. The incident happened on July 21, 2021.

“The victim was in line at the gas station and noticed the suspect in line behind him. When the victim left, the suspect followed the victim from the gas station. A beige Chevrolet Impala stopped the victim in the road and the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect took over $9,000, along with other personal items,” Gwinnett County Police Department said in a press release.

GCPD robbery detectives are actively investigating the case and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and the vehicle in this incident.

Photo credit Gwinnett County Police Department

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.