Gwinnett PD seeks help identifying male in “quick change” theft scam in Loganville and Grayson

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., May. 25, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male who has been committing “Quick Change” thefts at various Kroger stores.

Over the last nine months the suspect shown above has been committing quick change thefts at multiple Kroger locations along the east coast. The suspect has defrauded two Kroger locations in Gwinnett County, specifically in Loganville and Grayson.

A “quick-change” theft is one in which the scammer will pay for a low priced item with a large bill. While the cashier is counting out the change, the scammer will then request to pay with a smaller bill, asking for the large bill back. The aim is to leave with the original large bill, as well as the change for the it. Quick talking is usually used to confuse the cashier.

Detectives need the public’s help in identifying the male. He is described as a white male, full dark beard, black leather jacket, and dark colored ball cap.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 23-0011268