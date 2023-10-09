Gwinnett PD seeks the public’s help in locating missing 26-year-old Lawrenceville woman

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 9, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police need the public’s help locating a 26-year-old female from Lawrenceville.

On October 5, the family of Detryauna Hemphill contacted Gwinnett County Police to report her missing. Detryauna was last seen by her family on September 25, leaving her residence on Villa Ridge Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Detryauna told her family she was going to visit some friends. Detryauna is described as a black female five foot ten inches tall and about 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a blue and white top. If anyone sees Detryauna, we encourage them to call 911.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

